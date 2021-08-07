Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

