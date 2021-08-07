Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $43.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,584.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

