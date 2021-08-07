Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,292 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.