Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

