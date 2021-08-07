Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SDCVF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92. Vicat has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $51.01.
About Vicat
