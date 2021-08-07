Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $266.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.25.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $200.67. 1,542,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

