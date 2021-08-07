Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.81, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

