Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.35

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 176080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research firms recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,948,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

