Veil One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,286.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,286.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

