Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vector Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

