Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.27. 9,084,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

