Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,470.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

