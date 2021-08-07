Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CEMEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 278,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,874,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

