Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $102,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

