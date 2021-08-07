Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $46.98 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.6% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 113,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after buying an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 33.6% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 98,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.