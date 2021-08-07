Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

NYSE VMI traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $239.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,291. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

