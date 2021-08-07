Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,540. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $635.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

