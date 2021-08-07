V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

