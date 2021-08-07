V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,260 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of U opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,709 shares of company stock valued at $115,531,858.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

