V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,287,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,349 shares of company stock worth $3,031,092. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.86 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

