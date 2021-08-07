V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

