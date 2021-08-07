V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,684 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

