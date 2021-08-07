V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $191.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59.

