USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.86 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00157788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.99 or 0.99497301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00806283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

