Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in BHP Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

