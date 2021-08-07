Usca Ria LLC Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

