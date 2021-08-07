Usca Ria LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enviva Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.