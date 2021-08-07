Usca Ria LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

