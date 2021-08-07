Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

LUV stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

