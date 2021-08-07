Usca Ria LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC opened at $47.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

