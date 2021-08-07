Usca Ria LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $236.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $236.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

