Usca Ria LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

