Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

