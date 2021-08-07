Usca Ria LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 413,863 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

