Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

