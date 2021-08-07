Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban One were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

