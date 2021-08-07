Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 560,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.