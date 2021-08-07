Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UNM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. 2,554,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,248. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.