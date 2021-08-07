Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UTI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 674,357 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.2% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

