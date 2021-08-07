Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 57.4% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $3,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

