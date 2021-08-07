Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

