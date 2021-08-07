Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.650 EPS.

Uniti Group stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

