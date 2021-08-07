United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Down 2.5%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.31. 117,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 873,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

