United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 2,610 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $213.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.99.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.