United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $205.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,796. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

