United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

