Unisocks Trading Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $154,608.58 or 3.53818205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $48.55 million and $473,382.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

