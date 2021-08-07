UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Cap of $27.06 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $9.03 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00884692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00099969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041817 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

