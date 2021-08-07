UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

