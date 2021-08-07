UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $36,818.34 and approximately $53.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

